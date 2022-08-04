Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in July

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 101,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ideal Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ideal Power by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IPWR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.