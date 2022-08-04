IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.
IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:IEX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of IDEX
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
