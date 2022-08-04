IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $406.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.32 and its 200-day moving average is $445.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $706.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.