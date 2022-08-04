IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $415.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDXX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $533.14.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $406.87 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.51. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.32 and its 200-day moving average is $445.19.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $39,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

