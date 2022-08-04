iExec RLC Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $82.84 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,567.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003954 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00032225 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

iExec RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

