Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$65.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.70 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,226. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $28,040.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $28,040.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $270,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,896.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.