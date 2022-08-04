Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $8,034,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

