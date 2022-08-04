Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 62,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

