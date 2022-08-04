Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 270,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $91,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $110,536,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.62. 302,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. The company has a market capitalization of $453.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

