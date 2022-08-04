Index Fund Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

SPYV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 32,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,351. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

