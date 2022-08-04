Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 142,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.41.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

