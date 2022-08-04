Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,781. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

