Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,781. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

