Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 26.38% 11.39% 1.00% Valley National Bancorp 27.48% 10.37% 1.16%

Risk and Volatility

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. $206.52 billion N/A $53.99 billion $2.94 3.48 Valley National Bancorp $1.49 billion 3.98 $473.84 million $1.01 11.60

This table compares Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Valley National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.83%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers services, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts and custom -tailored investment strategies for various retirement plans. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. As of December 31,2021, it operated 232 branch offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. The company was incorporated in 1927 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.