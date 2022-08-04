Industry Ventures L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 736,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000. Coupang makes up about 8.2% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh purchased 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock worth $2,663,287 in the last ninety days.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.47. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

