Infinity Esaham Price Up 607.3% Over Last Week (INFS)

Infinity Esaham (INFS) traded up 214.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Infinity Esaham has a total market capitalization of $36,380.82 and $52.00 worth of Infinity Esaham was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Esaham coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Infinity Esaham has traded up 607.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00628730 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00035191 BTC.
Infinity Esaham Profile
Infinity Esaham’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,122 coins. The official website for Infinity Esaham is e-sahaminfinity.com. Infinity Esaham’s official Twitter account is @esahaminfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Infinity Esaham is medium.com/@esahaminfinity/property-development-ecosystem-first-in-indonesia-using-blockchain-technology-3f6e0105927.
