InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 10%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 555,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 379,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $135.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

(Get Rating)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.