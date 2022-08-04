Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.36 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $362.49 million and approximately $17.36 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.30 or 0.00017893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003933 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032737 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,653,971 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

