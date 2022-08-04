Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) 1-Day Volume Hits $727,266.00

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $407,576.62 and approximately $727,266.00 worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innovation Blockchain Payment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innovation Blockchain Payment should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innovation Blockchain Payment using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

