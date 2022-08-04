InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.36. 168,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 260,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 97.54% and a return on equity of 63.26%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.