Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Buys C$48,438.78 in Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Chetan Rohit Mehta purchased 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,438.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,438.78.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$4.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$177.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.89.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.