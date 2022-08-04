Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases £2,044.80 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider John Langston purchased 284 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,505.58).

Inchcape Trading Up 1.5 %

INCH stock opened at GBX 853 ($10.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 736.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 737.48. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 615 ($7.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.52).

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Inchcape

INCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.15) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.27) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.