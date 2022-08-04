Insider Buying: MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Insider Acquires $13,422.33 in Stock

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) insider Stuart A. Tross bought 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,422.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 830,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,804.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MannKind Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

