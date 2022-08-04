Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 758,281 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess bought 758,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).
Pantheon International Stock Performance
Pantheon International stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,665. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.74.
About Pantheon International
Featured Stories
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.