Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 758,281 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess bought 758,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

Pantheon International stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 272 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,665. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a quick ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 37.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.74.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

