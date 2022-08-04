Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 3,820 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,029 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $252,336.27.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,236,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.63 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $147.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Block from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

