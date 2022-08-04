Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells $5,038,770.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,585.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,347.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,429.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,823.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.