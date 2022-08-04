Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CTO Sells $5,038,770.00 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 2.3 %
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,585.03 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,347.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,429.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
