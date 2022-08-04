Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,895 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $319,608.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 240 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $24,532.80.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04.

Datadog Stock Up 5.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $112.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.99. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 410,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

