Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells $395,670.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

JBHT stock opened at $178.58 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after acquiring an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

