Insider Selling: L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Major Shareholder Sells 19,282 Shares of Stock

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of L&F Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $277,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,906 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of L&F Acquisition stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 265,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 41.0% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 288,719 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $11,218,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 771,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in L&F Acquisition by 3,904.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 942,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 918,534 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

