Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $399,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Down 0.8 %

MATX stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $125.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

