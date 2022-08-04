Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 199,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,694. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.39. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Insight Enterprises

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSIT. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,099,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.