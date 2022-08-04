Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insmed by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.76 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

