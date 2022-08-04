Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Integer Trading Up 2.3 %

ITGR opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.21. Integer has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integer will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.