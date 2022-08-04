Intellicheck (IDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Intellicheck to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellicheck to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 41,563 shares of company stock valued at $71,060 over the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellicheck stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDN shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

