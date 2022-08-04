Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

NYSE IDN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

