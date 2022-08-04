Internxt (INXT) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Internxt (INXT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Internxt has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internxt coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00005899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $216,135.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com.

Internxt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

