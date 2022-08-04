Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,517,505.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $242.46. 1,178,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day moving average is $250.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

