Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.0% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.10. 18,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,572. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

