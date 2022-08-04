Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for AGCO (AGCO)

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/29/2022 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2022 – AGCO was given a new $128.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00.

7/13/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $129.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $105.00.

7/5/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $169.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

6/10/2022 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $141.00.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.28. 449,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,313. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $150.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get AGCO Co alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 76,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.