Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQT (EQT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EQT (NYSE: EQT) recently:

8/3/2022 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2022 – EQT had its “sector outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/22/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – EQT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/6/2022 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EQT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 188,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -18.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,505,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

