Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $37.72. 22,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,717. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,831,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $8,622,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Invitation Homes by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.