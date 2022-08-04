iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Price Performance

NYSE:IPW opened at $1.25 on Monday. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

