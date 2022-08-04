Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells $132,178.06 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

