Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Sells $132,178.06 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $45.47 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 79.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,171,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after acquiring an additional 963,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.