iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lifted by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,404. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

