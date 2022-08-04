iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Position Trimmed by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

AOR stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

