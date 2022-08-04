iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,521 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.26% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $54,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,648,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 501,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 497,768 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,084,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after buying an additional 317,574 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

COMT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

