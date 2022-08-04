iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,647,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $81.26 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.