iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 667.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,383 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.9% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 734.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

