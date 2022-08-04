iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,184,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

