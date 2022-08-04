iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Cut by Wealth Management Solutions LLC

Wealth Management Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $416.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its 200-day moving average is $420.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

